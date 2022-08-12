Aspire Private Capital LLC Invests $62,000 in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX)

Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWX. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $153,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,000. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWX opened at $66.46 on Friday. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $59.56 and a 12-month high of $71.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.31 and its 200 day moving average is $66.40.

About iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

