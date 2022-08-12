Ascential (LON:ASCL) Receives Hold Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Ascential (LON:ASCL – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 290 ($3.50) price objective on the stock.

ASCL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 390 ($4.71) price target on shares of Ascential in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Ascential from GBX 440 ($5.32) to GBX 360 ($4.35) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Ascential in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 377.50 ($4.56).

Shares of LON:ASCL opened at GBX 255.80 ($3.09) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £1.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.04. Ascential has a 12-month low of GBX 220.80 ($2.67) and a 12-month high of GBX 449.60 ($5.43). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 276.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 308.81.

Ascential plc provides specialist information, analytics, and e-commerce optimization platforms in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through four segments: Digital Commerce, Product Design, Marketing, and Retail & Financial Services.

