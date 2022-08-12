Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Price Target Cut to $144.00

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Oppenheimer from $154.00 to $144.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ASND. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $230.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $187.00 to $158.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $190.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $194.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $174.00 to $168.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $155.00.

ASND stock traded up $2.47 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $107.28. 10,193 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 485,943. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52-week low of $61.58 and a 52-week high of $178.71. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.28 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 11.76, a quick ratio of 10.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.10 and its 200 day moving average is $100.37.

Ascendis Pharma A/S ( NASDAQ:ASND Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.25) by ($0.23). Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 2,099.51% and a negative return on equity of 44.67%. The business had revenue of $7.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.41) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -8.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the second quarter worth $67,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 3.9% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 958,037 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,059,000 after purchasing an additional 36,356 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the second quarter valued at $1,229,000. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 3.6% during the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 81,230 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the second quarter valued at $2,847,000.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). It also develops TransCon Growth Hormone (hGH) for pediatric GHD in Japan; TransCon hGH for adults with GHD; TransCon parathyroid hormone for adult hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP for pediatric achondroplasia.

