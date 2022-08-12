Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Art’s-Way Manufacturing from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, April 29th.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Stock Down 0.5 %

ARTW stock opened at $2.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.93 million, a PE ratio of 42.81 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.38. Art’s-Way Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $7.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Art’s-Way Manufacturing

Art’s-Way Manufacturing ( NASDAQ:ARTW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Art’s-Way Manufacturing had a return on equity of 2.30% and a net margin of 0.87%. The company had revenue of $7.28 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sweet Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at $155,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at about $274,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Art’s-Way Manufacturing by 31.2% during the first quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 24,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 5,855 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the first quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Institutional investors own 5.38% of the company’s stock.

About Art’s-Way Manufacturing

Art's-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and sells agricultural equipment, specialized modular science buildings, and steel cutting tools in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Agricultural Products, Modular Buildings, and Tools. The Agricultural Products segment offers various specialized farm machinery, including portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments; hay and forage equipment, such as forage boxes, bale processors, running gears, and dump boxes; manure spreaders; sugar beet harvesting equipment; dirt work equipment; and after-market service parts.

