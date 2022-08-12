Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) PT Raised to C$11.50

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by National Bankshares from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

AX.UN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from an outperform rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$13.31.

TSE AX.UN opened at C$11.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.99, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of C$1.38 billion and a PE ratio of 2.79. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit has a one year low of C$10.91 and a one year high of C$13.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$11.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$12.51.

In other Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit news, Director Salim Manji acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$11.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$116,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,315,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$26,975,283.75. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 10,210 shares of company stock worth $118,881.

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.

