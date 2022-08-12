Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) CAO Richard C. Cary Sells 3,383 Shares of Stock

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) CAO Richard C. Cary sold 3,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.16, for a total transaction of $616,247.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,614,229.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:AJG opened at $185.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $165.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.42. The company has a market capitalization of $38.95 billion, a PE ratio of 37.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1-year low of $139.76 and a 1-year high of $187.13.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.21%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $182.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.60.

Institutional Trading of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 212,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,600,000 after purchasing an additional 27,274 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. 84.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.