Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP – Get Rating) traded up 0.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.50 and last traded at $4.21. 1,104 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 10,601 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.20.

Armata Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $153.47 million, a PE ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 1.02.

Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.10). Armata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 75.90% and a negative net margin of 569.21%. The business had revenue of $1.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.95 million. As a group, analysts expect that Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Armata Pharmaceuticals

About Armata Pharmaceuticals

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Armata Pharmaceuticals stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP Get Rating ) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 273,150 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.89% of Armata Pharmaceuticals worth $1,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of targeted bacteriophage therapeutics for antibiotic-resistant infections worldwide. It develops its products using its proprietary bacteriophage-based technology. The company's product candidates include AP-SA02 for the treatment of Staphylococcus aureus bacteremia; AP-PA02 for Pseudomonas aeruginosa; and AP-PA03 for the treatment of pneumonia.

