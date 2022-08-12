Ark (ARK) One Day Trading Volume Hits $12.01 Million

Ark (ARK) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. Ark has a total market capitalization of $74.17 million and $12.01 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ark has traded 9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ark coin can currently be purchased for about $0.53 or 0.00002206 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ark alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00005426 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000032 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000055 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Theoscoin (THS) traded down 30.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Ark Profile

ARK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on December 11th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 161,278,856 coins and its circulating supply is 138,968,311 coins. Ark’s official message board is blog.ark.io. The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ark’s official website is ark.io.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place. Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.