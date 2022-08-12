Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) Cut to “Neutral” at Compass Point

Compass Point downgraded shares of Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Compass Point currently has $35.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Argo Group International from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th.

Argo Group International Stock Performance

NYSE ARGO opened at $22.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Argo Group International has a 52-week low of $22.06 and a 52-week high of $61.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.42. The firm has a market cap of $771.87 million, a P/E ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 0.91.

Argo Group International Dividend Announcement

Argo Group International ( NYSE:ARGO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.23). Argo Group International had a return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 4.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Argo Group International will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.62%. Argo Group International’s payout ratio is 46.10%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Argo Group International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARGO. Enstar Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Argo Group International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,057,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Argo Group International by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,328,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,860,000 after purchasing an additional 402,437 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Argo Group International by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,181,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,635,000 after purchasing an additional 297,961 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in shares of Argo Group International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,309,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Argo Group International by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 475,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,529,000 after purchasing an additional 171,592 shares during the last quarter. 89.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Argo Group International

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, general liability, commercial multi-peril, and workers compensation, as well as product, environmental, and auto liability insurance products; management liability, transaction liability, and errors and omissions liability insurance; primary and excess property, inland marine, and auto physical damage insurance; and surety, animal mortality, and ocean marine insurance products.

