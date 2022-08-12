Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) Short Interest Update

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,900 shares, a growth of 77.4% from the July 15th total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 84,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,391,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,716,000 after buying an additional 116,453 shares during the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $441,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 124,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $504,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 236,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,414,000 after purchasing an additional 17,495 shares in the last quarter.

Get Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund alerts:

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE ARDC traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.12. 70,656 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,428. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.68. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund has a 12-month low of $11.79 and a 12-month high of $16.66.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Dividend Announcement

About Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 21st were given a $0.0975 dividend. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 20th.

(Get Rating)

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Ares Management LLC. The fund is managed by Ares Capital Management II LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Europe. The fund primarily invests in debt instruments such as senior loans made primarily to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, corporate bonds that are primarily high yield issues rated below investment grade, debt securities issued by CLOs, and other fixed-income instruments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.