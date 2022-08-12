Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) Price Target Raised to $68.00

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by DA Davidson to $68.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Arcosa from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Arcosa from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday.

Arcosa Stock Performance

NYSE:ACA opened at $63.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Arcosa has a 1-year low of $43.42 and a 1-year high of $64.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.89 and a beta of 0.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Arcosa ( NYSE:ACA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.38. Arcosa had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 5.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Arcosa will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arcosa news, insider Kerry S. Cole sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.82, for a total value of $554,610.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,239,949.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcosa

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arcosa in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Arcosa by 492.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Arcosa in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Arcosa in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Arcosa in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

About Arcosa

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and recycled aggregates; specialty materials; and trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, agriculture, specialty building products, as well as for infrastructure related projects.

Featured Stories

