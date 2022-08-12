Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.06), Fidelity Earnings reports. Arcos Dorados had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 52.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share.

Arcos Dorados Stock Down 6.3 %

Shares of ARCO opened at $7.38 on Friday. Arcos Dorados has a 12 month low of $4.33 and a 12 month high of $8.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.02 and its 200-day moving average is $7.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

Get Arcos Dorados alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Arcos Dorados by 12.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,962,867 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $178,559,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435,111 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Arcos Dorados in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,946,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Arcos Dorados by 925.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 320,597 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after acquiring an additional 289,323 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC increased its stake in Arcos Dorados by 43.5% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 150,946 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 45,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Arcos Dorados by 509.8% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 47,497 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 39,708 shares during the last quarter. 35.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Arcos Dorados Company Profile

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bradesco Corretora raised shares of Arcos Dorados from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Arcos Dorados from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Arcos Dorados has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.30.

(Get Rating)

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. The company has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arcos Dorados Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcos Dorados and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.