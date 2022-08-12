Arcona (ARCONA) Reaches Market Cap of $1.38 Million

Arcona (ARCONA) traded down 12.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 12th. Arcona has a total market cap of $1.38 million and approximately $44,947.00 worth of Arcona was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arcona coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0902 or 0.00000378 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Arcona has traded down 11.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004195 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001565 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002208 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00015217 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Arcona Profile

Arcona’s total supply is 16,696,707 coins and its circulating supply is 15,335,470 coins. The Reddit community for Arcona is https://reddit.com/r/arcona. Arcona’s official Twitter account is @arconametaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. Arcona’s official website is www.arcona.io/index.html.

Buying and Selling Arcona

