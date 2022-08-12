Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) Shares Sold by Key Square Capital Management LLC

Key Square Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 60,216 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 20,209 shares during the period. Arch Resources accounts for about 3.3% of Key Square Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Key Square Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Arch Resources were worth $8,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Arch Resources by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,206,073 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $110,139,000 after acquiring an additional 148,305 shares in the last quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Arch Resources by 172.3% during the 4th quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 408,382 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,293,000 after buying an additional 258,382 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Arch Resources by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 395,675 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,133,000 after buying an additional 2,155 shares during the last quarter. Condire Management LP lifted its position in shares of Arch Resources by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Condire Management LP now owns 347,490 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,733,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arch Resources by 146.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 341,963 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,228,000 after buying an additional 203,017 shares during the last quarter.

Arch Resources Stock Performance

ARCH stock traded up $6.17 on Friday, hitting $153.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,842. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $145.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.78. Arch Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.51 and a 1 year high of $183.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Arch Resources Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Arch Resources’s payout ratio is currently 2.04%.

In other news, Director James N. Chapman acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $123.10 per share, for a total transaction of $123,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,224 shares in the company, valued at $396,874.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ARCH shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Arch Resources from $234.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.40.

About Arch Resources

(Get Rating)

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 952 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,033 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,470 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,543 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 362 acres of coal land in Montana; 248 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,018 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

Further Reading

