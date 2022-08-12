APT Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APTY) Short Interest Update

APT Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APTY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,400 shares, an increase of 107.9% from the July 15th total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,264,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
APT Systems Price Performance
APTY stock traded down 0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching 0.00. 9,104,601 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,270,246. APT Systems has a 1-year low of 0.00 and a 1-year high of 0.03.
About APT Systems
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on APT Systems (APTY)
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
- Look at Honeywell for a Steady and Diversified Stock
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
Receive News & Ratings for APT Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APT Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.