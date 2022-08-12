Apron Network One Day Volume Reaches $639,896.00 (APN)

Apron Network (APN) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. Apron Network has a total market capitalization of $415,236.03 and approximately $639,896.00 worth of Apron Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Apron Network has traded 16% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Apron Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0044 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,176.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004136 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003817 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004137 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004148 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002115 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00038225 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.84 or 0.00127564 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.08 or 0.00066499 BTC.

Apron Network Coin Profile

Apron Network (APN) is a coin. It was first traded on April 9th, 2021. Apron Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 93,500,000 coins. Apron Network’s official Twitter account is @apronofficial1.

According to CryptoCompare, “Apron is a decentralized platform that provides infrastructure services for DApp developers, DApp users, and operators. APN is the native token of Apron Network. The service provider obtains APN rewards through the services it provides. The long term stability of the system is maintained by the APN holder reward algorithm which introduces difficulty adjustments and reward attenuation mechanisms to stimulate real demand. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apron Network directly using U.S. dollars.

