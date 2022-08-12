Apriem Advisors Sells 3,000 Shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

Apriem Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Apriem Advisors’ holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $88,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. City State Bank purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 842.4% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Stock Performance

Sprott Physical Silver Trust stock opened at $6.98 on Friday. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $6.20 and a 52-week high of $9.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.81.

About Sprott Physical Silver Trust

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical silver bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Silver Trust was formed on June 30, 2010 and is domiciled in Canada.

