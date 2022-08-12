Apriem Advisors Has $232,000 Stock Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Apriem Advisors increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 101.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,895 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,463 shares during the quarter. Apriem Advisors’ holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 887,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,979,000 after acquiring an additional 56,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Novare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $44.86 on Friday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $37.64 and a 52 week high of $55.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.80.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.