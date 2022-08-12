Apriem Advisors Buys 2,022 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Apriem Advisors raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 1.3% of Apriem Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Apriem Advisors’ holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $8,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LCM Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.3% during the first quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 10,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.6% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 7,835 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.0% during the first quarter. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 5,508 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,330 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 54.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM stock opened at $93.19 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $52.10 and a 12 month high of $105.57. The stock has a market cap of $388.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.28.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $115.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.67 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 23.82%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 38.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on XOM. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $241,625.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,142,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 960,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,635,870. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $241,625.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,142,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,147 shares of company stock worth $698,858 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.