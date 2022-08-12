Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.32–$0.27 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $57.00 million-$60.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $59.31 million.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Applied Optoelectronics from $3.20 to $2.80 in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

Get Applied Optoelectronics alerts:

Applied Optoelectronics Price Performance

Shares of AAOI traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.60. The stock had a trading volume of 676,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,128. Applied Optoelectronics has a 52 week low of $1.48 and a 52 week high of $8.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.72. The company has a market capitalization of $72.50 million, a P/E ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 6.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 236,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 14,932 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 240.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 189,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 134,141 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 55.8% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 151,429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 54,257 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 149.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 124,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 74,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC lifted its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 93,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 21,061 shares in the last quarter. 45.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television and telecom equipment manufacturers, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Optoelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Optoelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.