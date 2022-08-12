Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.32–$0.27 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $57.00 million-$60.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $59.31 million.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Applied Optoelectronics from $3.20 to $2.80 in a research note on Friday, August 5th.
Applied Optoelectronics Price Performance
Shares of AAOI traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.60. The stock had a trading volume of 676,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,128. Applied Optoelectronics has a 52 week low of $1.48 and a 52 week high of $8.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.72. The company has a market capitalization of $72.50 million, a P/E ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.80.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied Optoelectronics
Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile
Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television and telecom equipment manufacturers, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Applied Optoelectronics (AAOI)
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
- Look at Honeywell for a Steady and Diversified Stock
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Applied Optoelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Optoelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.