Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Bought by Berger Financial Group Inc

Berger Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,640 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 528 shares during the quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its position in Applied Materials by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 3,778 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 2,768 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,968 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1.3% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,055 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1.7% in the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 5,618 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Price Performance

Shares of AMAT opened at $105.53 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.67 and a fifty-two week high of $167.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.55. The company has a market cap of $91.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.04). Applied Materials had a return on equity of 57.17% and a net margin of 27.20%. The business had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total transaction of $1,294,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 93,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,040,484.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMAT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $135.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $174.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.04.

About Applied Materials

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

