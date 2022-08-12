Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Applied Industrial Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AIT traded up $12.85 on Thursday, reaching $118.89. 516,281 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,873. The business’s 50-day moving average is $97.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Applied Industrial Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $80.93 and a fifty-two week high of $121.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 1.22.

Get Applied Industrial Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Peter C. Wallace sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.47, for a total value of $542,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,099,653.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 13,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.20, for a total value of $1,459,401.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 274,213 shares in the company, valued at $29,669,846.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter C. Wallace sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.47, for a total value of $542,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,099,653.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Applied Industrial Technologies

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $1,711,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $811,000. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates through two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.