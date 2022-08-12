Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.65-$7.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.92 billion-$4.08 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.92 billion.

Applied Industrial Technologies Stock Up 12.1 %

Applied Industrial Technologies stock opened at $118.89 on Friday. Applied Industrial Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $80.93 and a fifty-two week high of $121.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.79. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.62.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $977.43 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 6.52%. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.37%.

AIT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Applied Industrial Technologies from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered Applied Industrial Technologies from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday.

In other news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 13,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.20, for a total transaction of $1,459,401.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,213 shares in the company, valued at $29,669,846.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 13,488 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.20, for a total value of $1,459,401.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,213 shares in the company, valued at $29,669,846.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter C. Wallace sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.47, for a total value of $542,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,357 shares in the company, valued at $2,099,653.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 25.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the first quarter worth about $223,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the first quarter worth about $474,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the first quarter worth about $372,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the first quarter worth about $396,000. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates through two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

