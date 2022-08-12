Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.36 EPS

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.36, Briefing.com reports. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. Applied Industrial Technologies’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Applied Industrial Technologies updated its FY23 guidance to $6.65-7.30 EPS.

Applied Industrial Technologies Trading Down 3.8 %

AIT traded down $4.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $114.42. The stock had a trading volume of 3,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,684. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.22. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 1-year low of $80.93 and a 1-year high of $121.20.

Applied Industrial Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.37%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AIT shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $129.00 in a report on Friday.

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 13,488 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.20, for a total value of $1,459,401.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,213 shares in the company, valued at $29,669,846.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 13,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.20, for a total transaction of $1,459,401.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,213 shares in the company, valued at $29,669,846.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter C. Wallace sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.47, for a total transaction of $542,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,357 shares in the company, valued at $2,099,653.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIT. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 13.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the first quarter valued at $271,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 3.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 35.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 4,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 53.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 7,164 shares in the last quarter. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates through two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

