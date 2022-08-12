Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) Price Target Raised to $13.50

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Compass Point to $13.50 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised Apollo Investment from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $13.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Apollo Investment Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of AINV opened at $13.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. Apollo Investment has a 52-week low of $10.01 and a 52-week high of $14.00. The firm has a market cap of $861.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.48 and its 200-day moving average is $12.49.

Apollo Investment Cuts Dividend

Apollo Investment ( NASDAQ:AINV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Apollo Investment had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 25.87%. The company had revenue of $53.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Apollo Investment will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. Apollo Investment’s payout ratio is presently 142.53%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Howard Widra bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.01 per share, with a total value of $260,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 303,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,950,421.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AINV. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Apollo Investment by 146.3% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,037 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Apollo Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Apollo Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Apollo Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Apollo Investment by 188.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,925 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 4,525 shares in the last quarter. 30.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apollo Investment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company and a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company. It is elected to be treated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the 1940 Act) specializing in private equity investments in leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth capital, refinancing and private middle market companies.

Featured Stories

