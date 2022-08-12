Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) Holdings Decreased by Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV – Get Rating) by 56.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,855 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 248,900 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apollo Investment were worth $2,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Apollo Investment by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 39,751 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Apollo Investment by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 318,244 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,071,000 after purchasing an additional 45,230 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Apollo Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $417,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,390,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 44,014 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 14,726 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AINV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Apollo Investment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on Apollo Investment to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Compass Point increased their target price on Apollo Investment to $13.50 in a report on Tuesday.

Insider Activity

Apollo Investment Stock Performance

In other Apollo Investment news, CEO Howard Widra purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.01 per share, for a total transaction of $260,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 303,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,950,421.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AINV traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.64. 1,691 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,690. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Apollo Investment Co. has a 12 month low of $10.01 and a 12 month high of $14.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $866.41 million, a PE ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 1.65.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $53.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.04 million. Apollo Investment had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 25.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Apollo Investment Co. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Investment Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.38%. Apollo Investment’s payout ratio is 142.53%.

Apollo Investment Profile

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company and a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company. It is elected to be treated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the 1940 Act) specializing in private equity investments in leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth capital, refinancing and private middle market companies.

Further Reading

