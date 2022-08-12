Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) PT Lowered to $87.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $91.00 to $87.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 42.53% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on APO. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $81.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Apollo Global Management from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.56.

Shares of NYSE APO traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,998,830. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.85. Apollo Global Management has a one year low of $45.97 and a one year high of $81.07. The company has a market cap of $35.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.65.

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.04. Apollo Global Management had a negative net margin of 44.62% and a positive return on equity of 42.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apollo Global Management will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 15,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.60, for a total value of $819,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 526,385 shares in the company, valued at $28,740,621. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the first quarter worth about $124,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the first quarter worth about $1,585,000. Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the first quarter worth about $506,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 68,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,942,000 after buying an additional 22,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 106.7% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 26,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,616,000 after buying an additional 13,459 shares in the last quarter. 61.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

