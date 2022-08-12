APENFT (NFT) Price Tops $0.0000

APENFT (NFT) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 12th. APENFT has a total market cap of $170.93 million and approximately $43.22 million worth of APENFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One APENFT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, APENFT has traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23,811.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004200 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004196 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003842 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004224 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002148 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00039108 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.36 or 0.00127522 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.08 or 0.00067527 BTC.

About APENFT

NFT is a coin. Its genesis date was August 17th, 2020. APENFT’s total supply is 999,990,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 277,080,562,500,000 coins. APENFT’s official Twitter account is @apenftorg.

APENFT Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT Protocol is a community-run protocol intended to power applications that support the creation, marketing and exchange of non-fungible tokens. NFT Protocol intends to deliver a decentralized platform with the tools to enable efficient markets for non-fungible tokens and their associated digital goods “

