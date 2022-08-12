ApeCoin (APE) Price Reaches $6.95 on Exchanges

ApeCoin (APE) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. ApeCoin has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion and $342.44 million worth of ApeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ApeCoin coin can now be purchased for $6.95 or 0.00028935 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ApeCoin has traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004166 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001571 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002214 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00015484 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

ApeCoin Coin Profile

ApeCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 306,875,000 coins. ApeCoin’s official Twitter account is @go_apecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ApeCoin is apecoin.dev.

Buying and Selling ApeCoin

