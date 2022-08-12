Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZU) Short Interest Down 81.8% in July

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a decline of 81.8% from the July 15th total of 51,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANZU. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I in the fourth quarter worth about $198,000. Glazer Capital LLC raised its holdings in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I by 7,864.7% in the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 2,510,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479,037 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP raised its holdings in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 160,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 60,258 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I in the 4th quarter worth about $26,025,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I in the 4th quarter worth about $1,461,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.55% of the company’s stock.

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I Price Performance

ANZU opened at $9.83 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.77. Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I has a 12 month low of $9.64 and a 12 month high of $9.85.

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I Company Profile

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of industrial applications.

