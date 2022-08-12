ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Price Target Raised to $329.00

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Credit Suisse Group to $329.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

ANSS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on ANSYS from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on ANSYS from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Oppenheimer reissued an initiates rating on shares of ANSYS in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on ANSYS from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on ANSYS from $350.00 to $315.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $279.30.

Get ANSYS alerts:

ANSYS Stock Performance

Shares of ANSS opened at $280.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $253.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $281.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.39 billion, a PE ratio of 53.77, a PEG ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.29. ANSYS has a 1 year low of $225.92 and a 1 year high of $413.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.16. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 22.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that ANSYS will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.18, for a total transaction of $204,944.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,041 shares in the company, valued at $1,035,223.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of ANSYS

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANSS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 13.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,661,643 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,751,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,148 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in ANSYS during the fourth quarter worth about $255,302,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in ANSYS by 175.5% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 701,248 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $167,802,000 after buying an additional 446,716 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in ANSYS by 371.6% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 491,364 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $156,082,000 after buying an additional 387,174 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in ANSYS by 41.1% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 689,655 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $219,069,000 after buying an additional 200,871 shares during the period. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANSYS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.