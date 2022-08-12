Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) Price Target Cut to $10.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Credit Suisse Group from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ANGI. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Angi from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Angi from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Angi from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Angi from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Angi from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $10.05.

ANGI opened at $5.35 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.25 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Angi has a 1-year low of $3.47 and a 1-year high of $14.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.62.

Angi ( NASDAQ:ANGI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. Angi had a negative return on equity of 8.89% and a negative net margin of 5.50%. The company had revenue of $515.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Angi will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Angi in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in Angi in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Angi in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Angi in the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Angi in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. 17.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. Its Angi Ads business, which connects consumers with service professionals for local services through the Angi nationwide online directory of service professionals in various service categories; provides consumers with valuable tools, services, and content, including verified reviews, to help them research, shop, and hire for local services; and sells term-based website, and mobile and digital magazine advertising to service professionals, as well as provides quoting, invoicing, and payment services.

