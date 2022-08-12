Andrea Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:ANDR) Short Interest Update

Andrea Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:ANDR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 99.2% from the July 15th total of 65,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of ANDR stock remained flat at $0.03 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 16,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,999. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.03. Andrea Electronics has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.05.

Andrea Electronics Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures digital microphone products and noise reduction software that facilitate natural language and human/machine interfaces for the computer and business enterprise markets. It develops digital signal processing (DSP) products and technologies for the voice, speech, and natural language interface markets.

