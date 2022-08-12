Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) Given New C$59.00 Price Target at CIBC

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by CIBC from C$53.00 to C$59.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on AND. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$55.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$54.50 to C$59.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$54.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial raised Andlauer Healthcare Group from a sector perform market weight rating to an outperform market weight rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$56.00 to C$54.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$55.21.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Stock Performance

TSE:AND traded down C$1.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$54.25. 7,942 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,150. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a twelve month low of C$37.57 and a twelve month high of C$55.86. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.44, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$46.32 and a 200 day moving average price of C$47.26.

About Andlauer Healthcare Group

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.

