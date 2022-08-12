Analysts Offer Predictions for Greenlane Renewables Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:GRN)

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (TSE:GRN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Raymond James dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Greenlane Renewables in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 10th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.03) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.02). The consensus estimate for Greenlane Renewables’ current full-year earnings is $0.01 per share.

Greenlane Renewables (TSE:GRN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$16.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$15.81 million.

Greenlane Renewables Trading Down 9.4 %

GRN has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Greenlane Renewables in a report on Thursday. Pi Financial cut their price objective on shares of Greenlane Renewables from C$3.00 to C$1.40 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th.

Greenlane Renewables stock opened at C$0.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.74 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of C$115.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.55. Greenlane Renewables has a 12-month low of C$0.60 and a 12-month high of C$1.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

About Greenlane Renewables

(Get Rating)

Greenlane Renewables Inc designs, develops, sells, and services a range of biogas upgrading systems worldwide. The company's systems remove impurities and separate carbon dioxide from biomethane in the raw biogas created from anaerobic decomposition of organic waste at landfills, wastewater treatment plants, and farms and for injection food waste facilities into the natural gas grid or for direct use as vehicle fuel.

