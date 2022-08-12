Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Given “Outperform” Rating at Oppenheimer

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Oppenheimer in a research note issued to investors on Friday. They presently have a $210.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.31% from the company’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Analog Devices from $186.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Analog Devices to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Analog Devices from $194.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.79.
Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $174.55 on Friday. Analog Devices has a 1-year low of $138.50 and a 1-year high of $191.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $157.54 and a 200-day moving average of $158.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $90.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.45, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.13.
In related news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 1,435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total transaction of $239,501.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,525 shares in the company, valued at $421,422.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Bruce R. Evans bought 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $144.16 per share, for a total transaction of $526,184.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 104,008 shares in the company, valued at $14,993,793.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Edward H. Frank sold 1,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total value of $239,501.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,525 shares in the company, valued at $421,422.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,236 shares of company stock worth $4,360,291. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 238,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,895,000 after purchasing an additional 54,330 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 26,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 44,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,891,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.
