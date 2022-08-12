Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Given “Outperform” Rating at Oppenheimer

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Oppenheimer in a research note issued to investors on Friday. They presently have a $210.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.31% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Analog Devices from $186.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Analog Devices to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Analog Devices from $194.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.79.

Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $174.55 on Friday. Analog Devices has a 1-year low of $138.50 and a 1-year high of $191.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $157.54 and a 200-day moving average of $158.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $90.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.45, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 16.84%. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Analog Devices will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 1,435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total transaction of $239,501.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,525 shares in the company, valued at $421,422.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Bruce R. Evans bought 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $144.16 per share, for a total transaction of $526,184.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 104,008 shares in the company, valued at $14,993,793.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Edward H. Frank sold 1,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total value of $239,501.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,525 shares in the company, valued at $421,422.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,236 shares of company stock worth $4,360,291. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Analog Devices

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 238,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,895,000 after purchasing an additional 54,330 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 26,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 44,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,891,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Analog Devices

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Articles

