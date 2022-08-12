Anaconda Mining (OTCMKTS:ANXGF) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.46

Anaconda Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANXGF – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.46 and traded as low as $0.41. Anaconda Mining shares last traded at $0.44, with a volume of 4,150 shares changing hands.
Anaconda Mining Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.46.
About Anaconda Mining
Anaconda Mining Inc operates as a gold mining, development, and exploration company in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Point Rousse project comprising 6 mining leases and 7 mineral licenses with a total of 5,552 hectares located in the Baie Verte Mining District, Newfoundland; and the Goldboro Gold project comprising 37 contiguous claims covering an area of 592 hectares situated to the northeast of Halifax, Nova Scotia.
