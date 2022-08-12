Ampol Limited (OTCMKTS:CTXAF) Short Interest Up 48.4% in July

Ampol Limited (OTCMKTS:CTXAF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,500 shares, an increase of 48.4% from the July 15th total of 21,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 325.0 days.

Ampol Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CTXAF opened at $23.47 on Friday. Ampol has a 52-week low of $20.13 and a 52-week high of $25.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.84 and its 200-day moving average is $22.85.

Ampol Company Profile

Ampol Limited purchases, refines, distributes, and markets petroleum products in Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, and the United States. The company operates through Convenience Retail, and Fuels and Infrastructure segments. The Convenience Retail segment sells fuels through Ampol's network of stores.

