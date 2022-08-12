AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Shares Sold by Premier Fund Managers Ltd

Premier Fund Managers Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,250 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $1,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 477.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at AMN Healthcare Services

In related news, insider Mark Christopher Hagan sold 1,400 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.53, for a total transaction of $136,542.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,345 shares in the company, valued at $1,301,537.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services Stock Performance

AMN Healthcare Services stock traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $114.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,924. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.75 and a twelve month high of $129.12.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.31. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 49.78%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 11.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMN Healthcare Services announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 5.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMN. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, AMN Healthcare Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.40.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

