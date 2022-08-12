AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 139,289 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,638 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.06% of AMETEK worth $18,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Price Performance

AME opened at $127.18 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $115.55 and a 200-day moving average of $124.24. The company has a market capitalization of $29.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.06, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.26. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.17 and a 1-year high of $148.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.48.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. Equities analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 18.72%.

AMETEK declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, May 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AMETEK in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of AMETEK from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $170.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of AMETEK to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of AMETEK from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at AMETEK

In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.81, for a total value of $380,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,828,694.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

