AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $10.90-$11.10 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $10.93. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

AmerisourceBergen Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE ABC traded up $2.64 during trading on Thursday, reaching $148.22. 1,138,273 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,310,799. AmerisourceBergen has a fifty-two week low of $113.68 and a fifty-two week high of $167.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.71.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.06. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 350.60% and a net margin of 0.78%. The firm had revenue of $60.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen will post 10.99 EPS for the current year.

AmerisourceBergen Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.10%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ABC. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Argus raised their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group raised their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Barclays raised AmerisourceBergen from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $171.00 to $170.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AmerisourceBergen presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $173.45.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.22, for a total value of $1,621,205.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,975,237.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 34,440 shares of company stock valued at $4,911,374 in the last three months. Company insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 683.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 57.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

