Americanas (OTCMKTS:BTOOY) Trading Up 2.5%

Americanas S.A. (OTCMKTS:BTOOY – Get Rating) was up 2.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.64 and last traded at $5.64. Approximately 14,559 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 37% from the average daily volume of 10,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.50.

Americanas Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.89.

Americanas Company Profile



Americanas SA operates in the e-commerce business in Brazil. It connects people, businesses, products, and services on the digital platform to offer various digital solutions. The company operates Americanas.com, an online store with various products in approximately 40 categories; Submarino, a digital brand in books, games, technology, and entertainment; Shoptime, a home shopping channel that offers bed, table, bath, small appliances, housewares, and sports and leisure products; Sou Barato, an outlet that offers repackaged products; Lojas Americanas; Americanas Express format; convenience stores; Ame Go, which allows customers to purchase products without a queue and without a checkout; and Americanas digital, a digital store that offers consumer electronics.

Featured Stories

