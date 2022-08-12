American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Given New $15.00 Price Target at Barrington Research

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Barrington Research from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of American Public Education from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Public Education from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

American Public Education stock opened at $12.43 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $234.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.46, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.96. American Public Education has a 12 month low of $12.07 and a 12 month high of $28.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

American Public Education ( NASDAQ:APEI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $1.78. American Public Education had a positive return on equity of 2.66% and a negative net margin of 17.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Public Education will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in American Public Education by 5.5% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 2,919 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of American Public Education during the second quarter valued at about $365,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 2.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 96.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 4,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 36.9% in the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 136,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 36,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.55% of the company’s stock.

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 130 degree programs and 111 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

