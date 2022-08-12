American Hotel Income Properties REIT (OTCMKTS:AHOTF) Price Target Raised to C$4.00 at National Bank Financial

American Hotel Income Properties REIT (OTCMKTS:AHOTF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by National Bank Financial to C$4.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Scotiabank dropped their price target on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$5.00 to C$4.75 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.80.

Shares of AHOTF remained flat at $2.85 during trading hours on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.01. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a 1-year low of $2.39 and a 1-year high of $3.87.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties across the United States. AHIP's 78 premium branded, select-service hotels are located in secondary metropolitan markets that benefit from diverse and stable demand.

