American Cannabis (OTCMKTS:AMMJ) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.05

American Cannabis Company, Inc (OTCMKTS:AMMJ – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.05 and traded as high as $0.06. American Cannabis shares last traded at $0.05, with a volume of 72,257 shares changing hands.

American Cannabis Trading Up 16.0 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.05.

American Cannabis (OTCMKTS:AMMJ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.62 million during the quarter.

American Cannabis Company Profile

American Cannabis Company, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Hollister & Blacksmith, Inc, doing business as American Cannabis Consulting, provides solutions for businesses operating in the regulated cannabis industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers advisory and consulting services, including commercial cannabis business planning, cannabis business license application, cultivation build-out oversight, cannabis regulatory compliance, compliance audit, cannabis business growth strategy, and cannabis business monitoring services.

