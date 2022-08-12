América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. Announces Semi-annual Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:AMX)

América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) announced a semi-annual dividend on Friday, August 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a dividend of 0.1964 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th.

América Móvil has a payout ratio of 24.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect América Móvil to earn $1.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.39 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.2%.

Get América Móvil alerts:

América Móvil Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of América Móvil stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,587,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,696,210. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.72. América Móvil has a 12-month low of $16.90 and a 12-month high of $22.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $62.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

América Móvil ( NYSE:AMX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.18). América Móvil had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 20.04%. The firm had revenue of $10.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.74 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that América Móvil will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMX. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of América Móvil from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On América Móvil

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in América Móvil by 128.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,502 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in América Móvil during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of América Móvil by 128.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,160 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,903 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of América Móvil by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,965 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of América Móvil by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,406 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.02% of the company’s stock.

About América Móvil

(Get Rating)

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for América Móvil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for América Móvil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.