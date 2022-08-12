Aluminum Co. of China Limited (NYSE:ACH) Short Interest Update

Aluminum Co. of China Limited (NYSE:ACH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 137,800 shares, an increase of 36.8% from the July 15th total of 100,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 88,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aluminum Co. of China

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 474,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,860,000 after purchasing an additional 182,653 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 231.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 25,251 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Aluminum Co. of China in the 1st quarter worth $327,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Aluminum Co. of China in the 1st quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Aluminum Co. of China in the 1st quarter worth $149,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Aluminum Co. of China from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Aluminum Co. of China Price Performance

Aluminum Co. of China Announces Dividend

Shares of Aluminum Co. of China stock traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $9.05. 4,924 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,147. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.53. Aluminum Co. of China has a 12-month low of $8.51 and a 12-month high of $23.90.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.094 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Aluminum Co. of China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.26%.

Aluminum Co. of China Company Profile

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, aluminum alloys, and carbon products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, Energy, and Corporate and Other Operating.

Featured Articles

