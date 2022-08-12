Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) Sets New 1-Year Low at $37.15

Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $37.15 and last traded at $38.65, with a volume of 436808 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.70.

Altus Midstream Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.47. The company has a market capitalization of $628.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 3.38.

Institutional Trading of Altus Midstream

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salient Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altus Midstream by 55.1% in the second quarter. Salient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 231,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,904,000 after acquiring an additional 82,271 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Altus Midstream by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 71,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,398,000 after buying an additional 11,580 shares during the period. Cushing Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Altus Midstream during the 4th quarter worth $1,042,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Altus Midstream by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in Altus Midstream during the 1st quarter worth $796,000. 11.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Altus Midstream

Altus Midstream Co engages in the ownership of gas gathering, processing, and transmission assets. It focuses on the Permian Basin of West Texas. The company was founded on December 12, 2016 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

