Altus Group (TSE:AIF) Given New C$58.00 Price Target at CIBC

Altus Group (TSE:AIF – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by CIBC from C$54.00 to C$58.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.70% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AIF. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$71.00 to C$65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$74.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$72.00 to C$61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Altus Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cormark increased their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$66.50.

Get Altus Group alerts:

Altus Group Stock Up 1.0 %

AIF traded up C$0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$55.93. 105,854 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,933. Altus Group has a 1-year low of C$41.27 and a 1-year high of C$72.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$47.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$48.79. The stock has a market cap of C$2.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 200.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Altus Group

In other Altus Group news, Senior Officer James Hannon purchased 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$31.97 per share, with a total value of C$35,167.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at C$95,910. In other Altus Group news, Senior Officer Angelo Bartolini sold 940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$45.12, for a total value of C$42,408.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,551,685.31. Also, Senior Officer James Hannon bought 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$31.97 per share, for a total transaction of C$35,167.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at C$95,910.

(Get Rating)

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise, a commercial property valuation and asset management software; ARGUS Taliance, a real estate fund and alternative investment management software; ARGUS EstateMaster, a property development feasibility and management software; and ARGUS Developer, a real estate development pro forma and management software solution; ARGUS Voyanta, a powerful data aggregation, validation, and reporting software solution; ARGUS Acquire, a real estate acquisition deals and pipeline management software; and ARGUS ValueInsight, a commercial real estate valuation software.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Altus Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.