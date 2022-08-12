Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Raymond James reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Altius Minerals in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.75 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.81. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Altius Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $0.70 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Altius Minerals’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$28.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$22.00 million.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ALS. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Altius Minerals from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Altius Minerals from C$25.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. TD Securities upped their target price on Altius Minerals from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Altius Minerals from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Altius Minerals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$22.89.

Shares of TSE ALS opened at C$18.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$864.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$17.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$20.28. Altius Minerals has a 52 week low of C$14.92 and a 52 week high of C$25.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.42, a quick ratio of 7.71 and a current ratio of 7.71.

Altius Minerals Company Profile

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 12 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal.

